All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 2309 Mccutcheon Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
2309 Mccutcheon Ln
Last updated November 20 2019 at 8:38 AM

2309 Mccutcheon Ln

2309 Mc Cutcheon Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2309 Mc Cutcheon Lane, Dallas, TX 75227
Riverway Estates-Bruton Terrace

Amenities

w/d hookup
parking
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
playground
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
This pet-friendly 4 bed, 2 bath home in Mesquite is 1,935 square feet and features fresh paint, laminate and vinyl flooring, central heat/air, ceiling fans, energy-efficient windows, a fenced-backyard and driveway parking. [SBH-A] The home is located directly across the street from Pleasant Oaks Park, home to a recreation center basketball courts, baseball and soccer fields, and a playground, along with Pleasant Oaks Swimming Pool! Just behind that is Annie Webb Blanton Elementary School. Enjoy close proximity to various establishments like Walgreens, Pizza Hut, McDonalds and Fallas Stores. The home is minutes from the bus line on Bruton Rd, and about 2.5 miles to the Buckner DART station. It is tenant responsibility to verify utilities.

This rental home is managed by Alden Short, Inc. on behalf of the property owner. Marketed prices are subject to change at any time. Alden Short, Inc. is committed to abiding by all applicable state and federal fair housing laws. This property is not eligible for Section 8 or Housing Vouchers. It is required to tour the home before submitting an application. New tenant must take possession of property within 30 days of paying security deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2309 Mccutcheon Ln have any available units?
2309 Mccutcheon Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2309 Mccutcheon Ln have?
Some of 2309 Mccutcheon Ln's amenities include w/d hookup, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2309 Mccutcheon Ln currently offering any rent specials?
2309 Mccutcheon Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2309 Mccutcheon Ln pet-friendly?
No, 2309 Mccutcheon Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 2309 Mccutcheon Ln offer parking?
Yes, 2309 Mccutcheon Ln offers parking.
Does 2309 Mccutcheon Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2309 Mccutcheon Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2309 Mccutcheon Ln have a pool?
Yes, 2309 Mccutcheon Ln has a pool.
Does 2309 Mccutcheon Ln have accessible units?
No, 2309 Mccutcheon Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 2309 Mccutcheon Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 2309 Mccutcheon Ln does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Best Cities for Pets 2019
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Design District
1551 Oak Lawn Ave
Dallas, TX 75207
Marsh Creek
18749 Marsh Ln
Dallas, TX 75287
La Vita on Lovers Lane
6603 E Lovers Ln
Dallas, TX 75214
Pike West Commerce
444 W Commerce St
Dallas, TX 75208
The Pavilions
9001 Markville Dr
Dallas, TX 75243
Signature at Southern Oaks
3303 Southern Oaks Blvd
Dallas, TX 75216
Preston Bend Apartments
18790 Lloyd Dr
Dallas, TX 75252
75 West
7927 Forest Ln
Dallas, TX 75230

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University