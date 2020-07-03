2309 Mccutcheon Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan range w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8 basketball court on-site laundry parking playground pool

This pet-friendly 4 bed, 2 bath home in Mesquite is 1,935 square feet and features fresh paint, laminate and vinyl flooring, central heat/air, ceiling fans, energy-efficient windows, a fenced-backyard and driveway parking. [SBH-A] The home is located directly across the street from Pleasant Oaks Park, home to a recreation center basketball courts, baseball and soccer fields, and a playground, along with Pleasant Oaks Swimming Pool! Just behind that is Annie Webb Blanton Elementary School. Enjoy close proximity to various establishments like Walgreens, Pizza Hut, McDonalds and Fallas Stores. The home is minutes from the bus line on Bruton Rd, and about 2.5 miles to the Buckner DART station. It is tenant responsibility to verify utilities.



This rental home is managed by Alden Short, Inc. on behalf of the property owner. Marketed prices are subject to change at any time. Alden Short, Inc. is committed to abiding by all applicable state and federal fair housing laws. This property is not eligible for Section 8 or Housing Vouchers. It is required to tour the home before submitting an application. New tenant must take possession of property within 30 days of paying security deposit.