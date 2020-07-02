225 N Marlborough Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Beautifully updated and modernized North Oak Cliff One Story Craftsman just a few blocks from Winnetka Heights, Davis Street Eateries and retail. Lovingly and carefully expanded with large, open-concept eat in kitchen with second living area and deck, master suite with large closet and luxury shower and soaking tub, laundry room, recent roof and HVAC. Decorative lighting and large closets throughout.This home offers unique opportunity for one-story detached living in this rapidly evolving neighborhood convenient to Bishop Arts District, Trinity Groves and with easy access to Downtown and most major freeways. Rear detached garage with one car access and workshop could be converted to two car garage.