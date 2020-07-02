All apartments in Dallas
Last updated December 7 2019 at 11:42 PM

225 N Marlborough Avenue

225 North Marlborough Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

225 North Marlborough Avenue, Dallas, TX 75208
L. O. Daniel

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautifully updated and modernized North Oak Cliff One Story Craftsman just a few blocks from Winnetka Heights, Davis Street Eateries and retail. Lovingly and carefully expanded with large, open-concept eat in kitchen with second living area and deck, master suite with large closet and luxury shower and soaking tub, laundry room, recent roof and HVAC. Decorative lighting and large closets throughout.This home offers unique opportunity for one-story detached living in this rapidly evolving neighborhood convenient to Bishop Arts District, Trinity Groves and with easy access to Downtown and most major freeways. Rear detached garage with one car access and workshop could be converted to two car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 225 N Marlborough Avenue have any available units?
225 N Marlborough Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 225 N Marlborough Avenue have?
Some of 225 N Marlborough Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 225 N Marlborough Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
225 N Marlborough Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 225 N Marlborough Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 225 N Marlborough Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 225 N Marlborough Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 225 N Marlborough Avenue offers parking.
Does 225 N Marlborough Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 225 N Marlborough Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 225 N Marlborough Avenue have a pool?
No, 225 N Marlborough Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 225 N Marlborough Avenue have accessible units?
No, 225 N Marlborough Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 225 N Marlborough Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 225 N Marlborough Avenue has units with dishwashers.

