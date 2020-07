Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Updated home in central location. New HVAC, new plumbing and many more updates. Large backyard space. 3 good size bedrooms and large living space opening to kitchen. Lots of light in this great home. Situated between I-35 and I-45, walking distance to the VA North Texas Health Care System and US Veterans Affair Department. Don't miss out on this great home. Property also for sale at $125,000.