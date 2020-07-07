All apartments in Dallas
2234 W. Colorado Blvd

2234 West Colorado Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

2234 West Colorado Boulevard, Dallas, TX 75211

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
- Elegantly updated 3 bed, 2 bath Austin Stone home located in desirable neighborhood of Stevens Park Village. Features neutral paint colors throughout, hardwood floors, slate and travertine flooring, and large wood fenced backyard that includes a workshop-storage building. Beautiful kitchen cabinetry, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances including refrigerator. Recent updates include new attic insulation, interior-exterior paint and wood fence. Neighborhood close to Bishop Arts District, Public Golf Course and easily accessible into Central Dallas.

-- Appliances: Includes a refrigerator, stove/oven, microwave oven, dishwasher;
-- Utilities: Not included - utilities must be setup in tenants name by move-in;
-- Lease Terms: 12+ months minimum;
-- Pets Allowed: Yes;
-- Insurance Required: Yes;
-- Application Information: App fee required per adult over 18 yrs old for complete background check, including but not limited to 3 years of rental history, combined gross income must equal or exceed x3 times monthly rent.

* All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed, please verify everything.

(RLNE4081232)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2234 W. Colorado Blvd have any available units?
2234 W. Colorado Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2234 W. Colorado Blvd have?
Some of 2234 W. Colorado Blvd's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2234 W. Colorado Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
2234 W. Colorado Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2234 W. Colorado Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 2234 W. Colorado Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 2234 W. Colorado Blvd offer parking?
No, 2234 W. Colorado Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 2234 W. Colorado Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2234 W. Colorado Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2234 W. Colorado Blvd have a pool?
No, 2234 W. Colorado Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 2234 W. Colorado Blvd have accessible units?
No, 2234 W. Colorado Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 2234 W. Colorado Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2234 W. Colorado Blvd has units with dishwashers.

