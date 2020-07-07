2234 W. Colorado Blvd

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

- Elegantly updated 3 bed, 2 bath Austin Stone home located in desirable neighborhood of Stevens Park Village. Features neutral paint colors throughout, hardwood floors, slate and travertine flooring, and large wood fenced backyard that includes a workshop-storage building. Beautiful kitchen cabinetry, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances including refrigerator. Recent updates include new attic insulation, interior-exterior paint and wood fence. Neighborhood close to Bishop Arts District, Public Golf Course and easily accessible into Central Dallas.



-- Appliances: Includes a refrigerator, stove/oven, microwave oven, dishwasher;

-- Utilities: Not included - utilities must be setup in tenants name by move-in;

-- Lease Terms: 12+ months minimum;

-- Pets Allowed: Yes;

-- Insurance Required: Yes;

-- Application Information: App fee required per adult over 18 yrs old for complete background check, including but not limited to 3 years of rental history, combined gross income must equal or exceed x3 times monthly rent.



* All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed, please verify everything.



