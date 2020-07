2234 Vagas Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities new construction

ALMOST READY FOR MOVE IN NEW CONSTRUCTION. THIS IS THE OPPORTUNITY TO BE PART OF A NEW GROWING NEIGHBORHOOD IN THE HEART OF DALLAS. POSITIONED PERFECTLY BETWEEN UPTOWN AND THE MEDICAL DISTRICT. THESE MODERN NEW CONSTRUCTION DUPLEXES ARE COMPLETE WITH WHAT IT TAKES TO LIVE COMFORTABLY. 3 STORIES, WITH TONS OF WINDOWS, NATURAL LIGHT AND DOWNTOWN VIEWS. ENJOY AN OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH CLEAN LINES AND NATURAL LIGHT. WOOD FLOORS, LUXURIOUS MASTER SUITE DOWN INCL. HUGE MASTR CLOSET WITH BUILT IN SHELVING, OVERSIZED FRAMELESS SHOWER, AND QUARTZ COUNTERS. OUTDOOR LIVING SPACE ,HASTLE FREE LANDSCAPING ,AND 8 FT PRIVACY FENCE. RAPIDLY CHANGING NEIGHBORHOOD, GET IN WHILE YOU CAN !