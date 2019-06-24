2222 N Prairie Avenue

Amenities

Chic two-story townhome in the heart of East Dallas with rare large 28’ ft X 27’ ft private backyard . Open living room with large wall of windows that give off tons of natural light. Modern kitchen offers stainless steel appliances, Quartz countertops, & wine refrigerator. Master suite is your own personal spa retreat. Large shower with waterfall tile, stand-alone tub,& walk-in closet. Hardwood & Polished concrete flooring. First floor has office area, 2 car garage, & designer floating staircase. Custom window treatments & Wired for surround in living. Home has the feel of a single-family home. Close to all the amazing restaurants & nightlife on Knox-Henderson.