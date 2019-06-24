All apartments in Dallas
2222 N Prairie Avenue

2222 North Prairie Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2222 North Prairie Avenue, Dallas, TX 75204

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Chic two-story townhome in the heart of East Dallas with rare large 28’ ft X 27’ ft private backyard . Open living room with large wall of windows that give off tons of natural light. Modern kitchen offers stainless steel appliances, Quartz countertops, & wine refrigerator. Master suite is your own personal spa retreat. Large shower with waterfall tile, stand-alone tub,& walk-in closet. Hardwood & Polished concrete flooring. First floor has office area, 2 car garage, & designer floating staircase. Custom window treatments & Wired for surround in living. Home has the feel of a single-family home. Close to all the amazing restaurants & nightlife on Knox-Henderson.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2222 N Prairie Avenue have any available units?
2222 N Prairie Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2222 N Prairie Avenue have?
Some of 2222 N Prairie Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2222 N Prairie Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2222 N Prairie Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2222 N Prairie Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2222 N Prairie Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 2222 N Prairie Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2222 N Prairie Avenue offers parking.
Does 2222 N Prairie Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2222 N Prairie Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2222 N Prairie Avenue have a pool?
No, 2222 N Prairie Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2222 N Prairie Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2222 N Prairie Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2222 N Prairie Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2222 N Prairie Avenue has units with dishwashers.

