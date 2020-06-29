Rent Calculator
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
2213 Lea Crest Drive
Last updated August 15 2019 at 10:46 PM
1 of 20
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2213 Lea Crest Drive
2213 Lea Crest Dr
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2213 Lea Crest Dr, Dallas, TX 75216
Cedar Crest
Amenities
parking
recently renovated
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Completely renovated, the photos don't do it justice. Show it to your pickiest clients and will love it.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2213 Lea Crest Drive have any available units?
2213 Lea Crest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2213 Lea Crest Drive have?
Some of 2213 Lea Crest Drive's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2213 Lea Crest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2213 Lea Crest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2213 Lea Crest Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2213 Lea Crest Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 2213 Lea Crest Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2213 Lea Crest Drive offers parking.
Does 2213 Lea Crest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2213 Lea Crest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2213 Lea Crest Drive have a pool?
No, 2213 Lea Crest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2213 Lea Crest Drive have accessible units?
No, 2213 Lea Crest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2213 Lea Crest Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2213 Lea Crest Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
