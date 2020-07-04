All apartments in Dallas
221 Prairie Grove Dr
Last updated September 13 2019 at 7:32 AM

221 Prairie Grove Dr

221 Prairie Grove Drive · No Longer Available
Location

221 Prairie Grove Drive, Dallas, TX 75217
Pleasant Grove

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
concierge
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
This dog and cat-friendly 3 bed, 2 bath home in Pleasant Grove includes ceiling fans, vinyl flooring, W/D connections, appliances, central heat/air, fenced backyard and a one-car garage. [SBH-B] The home is located near Crawford Memorial Park, home to walking trails, creeks, playgrounds, courts, and The Cove Aquatic Center at Crawford water park. It's also near Julius Dorsey Elementary School, H. Grady Spruce High School, Dairy Queen and more! Easy access to 175. It is tenant responsibility to verify utilities.

Alden Short, Inc. does not currently accept Section 8 or Housing Vouchers.

We partner with a utility concierge to provide our tenants with the most affordable rates around. For quotes for phone, internet and electricity, call Citizen Home Solutions at (877) 528-3824. To get a free quote from local bonded, licensed and insured moved to help you move, visit movematcher.com/alden-short/.

Alden Short, Inc. is a leading Dallas-based property management company founded in 1976. As investors, we have managed more than 1,000 single-family homes and 2,500 apartment units across North Texas. With the incorporation of turn-key technology, state-of-the-art management, highly skilled maintenance technicians and a forward-thinking attitude, Alden Short maintains low vacancy rates with the highest quality tenants. For more information, visit ashortinc.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 221 Prairie Grove Dr have any available units?
221 Prairie Grove Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 221 Prairie Grove Dr have?
Some of 221 Prairie Grove Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 221 Prairie Grove Dr currently offering any rent specials?
221 Prairie Grove Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 221 Prairie Grove Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 221 Prairie Grove Dr is pet friendly.
Does 221 Prairie Grove Dr offer parking?
Yes, 221 Prairie Grove Dr offers parking.
Does 221 Prairie Grove Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 221 Prairie Grove Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 221 Prairie Grove Dr have a pool?
Yes, 221 Prairie Grove Dr has a pool.
Does 221 Prairie Grove Dr have accessible units?
No, 221 Prairie Grove Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 221 Prairie Grove Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 221 Prairie Grove Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

