Last updated January 28 2020 at 11:00 AM

2186 Aspen Drive

2186 Aspen Street · No Longer Available
Location

2186 Aspen Street, Dallas, TX 75227
Riverway Estates-Bruton Terrace

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
recently renovated
fireplace
range
oven
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Recently updated! 2 bed 1.5 bath townhome - Recently updated! 2 bedroom 1.5 bath 2-story townhouse featuring laminate and tiled floor throughout, fireplace, master bath upstairs, and half bath downstairs. Kitchen includes refrigerator, stove oven, and disposal. Hook ups for full size washer and dryer. Walking distance to schools.Close to restaurants and shopping.

Driving instructions: From Highway 352, turn south on N. Masters Drive, turn West on Bruton Road, turn north on Aspen, and the townhouse is on the right.

(RLNE5459242)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Is 2186 Aspen Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2186 Aspen Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 2186 Aspen Drive offer parking?
No, 2186 Aspen Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2186 Aspen Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2186 Aspen Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2186 Aspen Drive have a pool?
No, 2186 Aspen Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2186 Aspen Drive have accessible units?
No, 2186 Aspen Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2186 Aspen Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2186 Aspen Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

