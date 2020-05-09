2186 Aspen Drive

Amenities
Recently updated! 2 bed 1.5 bath townhome - Recently updated! 2 bedroom 1.5 bath 2-story townhouse featuring laminate and tiled floor throughout, fireplace, master bath upstairs, and half bath downstairs. Kitchen includes refrigerator, stove oven, and disposal. Hook ups for full size washer and dryer. Walking distance to schools.Close to restaurants and shopping.
Driving instructions: From Highway 352, turn south on N. Masters Drive, turn West on Bruton Road, turn north on Aspen, and the townhouse is on the right.
(RLNE5459242)