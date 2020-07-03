All apartments in Dallas
Last updated June 6 2019 at 2:21 AM

2170 Bennett Avenue

Location

2170 Bennett Avenue, Dallas, TX 75206
Henderson

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
new construction
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
new construction
The latest iteration of The Collection, highly sought-after townhome properties throughout East Dallas. Located in the walkable Knox Henderson neighborhood, brand new, exclusive, 28-unit townhome community featuring a central courtyard with a pool, cabana, and grill station. Luxurious 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath finely appointed condo-quality units boasting Samsung stainless steel appliances, gas ranges and gas ovens, wine coolers, smart refrigerators, quartz countertops, soft-close cabinets and drawers, Wi-Fi enabled thermostats, Wi-Fi enabled garage lifts, Ring doorbells, gated green space, and first floor offices. Market rent is $3000, 6 weeks free on an 18-month lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2170 Bennett Avenue have any available units?
2170 Bennett Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2170 Bennett Avenue have?
Some of 2170 Bennett Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2170 Bennett Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2170 Bennett Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2170 Bennett Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2170 Bennett Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 2170 Bennett Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2170 Bennett Avenue offers parking.
Does 2170 Bennett Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2170 Bennett Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2170 Bennett Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 2170 Bennett Avenue has a pool.
Does 2170 Bennett Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2170 Bennett Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2170 Bennett Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2170 Bennett Avenue has units with dishwashers.

