2170 Bennett Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access new construction

The latest iteration of The Collection, highly sought-after townhome properties throughout East Dallas. Located in the walkable Knox Henderson neighborhood, brand new, exclusive, 28-unit townhome community featuring a central courtyard with a pool, cabana, and grill station. Luxurious 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath finely appointed condo-quality units boasting Samsung stainless steel appliances, gas ranges and gas ovens, wine coolers, smart refrigerators, quartz countertops, soft-close cabinets and drawers, Wi-Fi enabled thermostats, Wi-Fi enabled garage lifts, Ring doorbells, gated green space, and first floor offices. Market rent is $3000, 6 weeks free on an 18-month lease.