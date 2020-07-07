All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 2165 Minehampton Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
2165 Minehampton Lane
Last updated May 11 2020 at 2:37 PM

2165 Minehampton Lane

2165 Minehampton Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Downtown Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2165 Minehampton Ln, Dallas, TX 75201
Downtown Dallas

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
pool table
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
parking
pool table
garage
internet access
Located conveniently by the popular farmer's market in downtown Dallas, this peaceful & relaxing townhome is perfect for your next retreat or holiday. ? Ritz-Carlton® Featherbeds ? Blazing fast wifi throughout ? Handcrafted slate pool table ? Resort-style rooftop patio ? Sonos® sound system throughout ? Fully automated smart home Enjoy the best experiences Dallas has to offer just minutes away ? Farmer's Market ? Café ? Art Museums ? Music ? Convention ? Sporting Events ? First-Class Dining

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2165 Minehampton Lane have any available units?
2165 Minehampton Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2165 Minehampton Lane have?
Some of 2165 Minehampton Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2165 Minehampton Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2165 Minehampton Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2165 Minehampton Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2165 Minehampton Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 2165 Minehampton Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2165 Minehampton Lane offers parking.
Does 2165 Minehampton Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2165 Minehampton Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2165 Minehampton Lane have a pool?
No, 2165 Minehampton Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2165 Minehampton Lane have accessible units?
No, 2165 Minehampton Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2165 Minehampton Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2165 Minehampton Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broadstone LTD
305 W Commerce St
Dallas, TX 75208
Camden Belmont
2500 Bennett Ave
Dallas, TX 75206
The Ridge on Spring Valley
5704 Spring Valley Rd
Dallas, TX 75254
Drake
1001 Annex Avenue
Dallas, TX 75204
7900 at Park Central
7900 Churchill Way
Dallas, TX 75251
The Brownstones Townhome Apartments
13907 Montfort Dr
Dallas, TX 75240
La Costa Villas Apartments
12500 Merit Dr
Dallas, TX 75251
Haven Lake Highlands
7077 Watercrest Pkwy
Dallas, TX 75231

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University