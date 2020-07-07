2165 Minehampton Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities business center parking pool table garage internet access

Located conveniently by the popular farmer's market in downtown Dallas, this peaceful & relaxing townhome is perfect for your next retreat or holiday. ? Ritz-Carlton® Featherbeds ? Blazing fast wifi throughout ? Handcrafted slate pool table ? Resort-style rooftop patio ? Sonos® sound system throughout ? Fully automated smart home Enjoy the best experiences Dallas has to offer just minutes away ? Farmer's Market ? Café ? Art Museums ? Music ? Convention ? Sporting Events ? First-Class Dining