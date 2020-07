Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated

Move in special! $200 off your first month's rent for this freshly renovated and updated duplex unit with new flooring, new kitchen, fresh paint. This duplex features 1bedrooms and one bath, a large living room and kitchen. It also has a small bonus room with a closet that can function as a second bedroom, or an office or guest room.

Close to the bus, train and a park. Schedule a showing today!

Application fee $35 per adult. Security Deposit $775.