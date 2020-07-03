Rent Calculator
2144 Aspen Drive
2144 Aspen Drive
2144 Aspen Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
2144 Aspen Street, Dallas, TX 75227
Riverway Estates-Bruton Terrace
Amenities
patio / balcony
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Bright open floor plan, spacious bedrooms, and personal fenced back yard!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2144 Aspen Drive have any available units?
2144 Aspen Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 2144 Aspen Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2144 Aspen Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2144 Aspen Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2144 Aspen Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 2144 Aspen Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2144 Aspen Drive offers parking.
Does 2144 Aspen Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2144 Aspen Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2144 Aspen Drive have a pool?
No, 2144 Aspen Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2144 Aspen Drive have accessible units?
No, 2144 Aspen Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2144 Aspen Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2144 Aspen Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2144 Aspen Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2144 Aspen Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
