2141 Major Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2141 Major Dr

2141 Major Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2141 Major Drive, Dallas, TX 75227
Piedmont

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
concierge
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
ASK ABOUT OUR 2018 HOLIDAY SPECIAL!

This dog and cat-friendly 3 bed, 1 bath home in Pleasant Grove includes ceiling fans, central heat/air, a fenced-in backyard, laminate and vinyl flooring, W/D connections off the kitchen, off-street parking and a one-car garage. It is in the perfect location, minutes from local establishments including Pizza Hut, Golden Chick, McDonald's, Walgreen, Bruton Terrace Shopping Center and SO much more. It's located within a short drive from local schools including San Jacinto Elementary School and Inspired Vision Secondary School.

Alden Short, Inc. does not currently accept Section 8 or Housing Vouchers.

We partner with a utility concierge to provide our tenants with the most affordable rates around. For quotes for phone, internet and electricity, call Citizen Home Solutions at (877) 528-3824. To get a free quote from local bonded, licensed and insured moved to help you move, visit movematcher.com/alden-short/.

Alden Short, Inc., a Dallas-based property management company, is a leader in providing affordable rental homes and apartments in North Texas. Founded in 1976, Alden Short has acquired more than 45 apartment complexes and 1,000 rental homes, bringing the total portfolio to just under 2,500 units. Through our leasing process, we afford the opportunity to those with negative background to find safe, affordable and quality housing. For more information, visit www.ashortinc.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2141 Major Dr have any available units?
2141 Major Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2141 Major Dr have?
Some of 2141 Major Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2141 Major Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2141 Major Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2141 Major Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2141 Major Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2141 Major Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2141 Major Dr offers parking.
Does 2141 Major Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2141 Major Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2141 Major Dr have a pool?
No, 2141 Major Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2141 Major Dr have accessible units?
No, 2141 Major Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2141 Major Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2141 Major Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

