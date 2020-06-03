2141 Major Dr

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly garage air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8 concierge parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

ASK ABOUT OUR 2018 HOLIDAY SPECIAL!



This dog and cat-friendly 3 bed, 1 bath home in Pleasant Grove includes ceiling fans, central heat/air, a fenced-in backyard, laminate and vinyl flooring, W/D connections off the kitchen, off-street parking and a one-car garage. It is in the perfect location, minutes from local establishments including Pizza Hut, Golden Chick, McDonald's, Walgreen, Bruton Terrace Shopping Center and SO much more. It's located within a short drive from local schools including San Jacinto Elementary School and Inspired Vision Secondary School.



Alden Short, Inc. does not currently accept Section 8 or Housing Vouchers.



We partner with a utility concierge to provide our tenants with the most affordable rates around. For quotes for phone, internet and electricity, call Citizen Home Solutions at (877) 528-3824. To get a free quote from local bonded, licensed and insured moved to help you move, visit movematcher.com/alden-short/.



Alden Short, Inc., a Dallas-based property management company, is a leader in providing affordable rental homes and apartments in North Texas. Founded in 1976, Alden Short has acquired more than 45 apartment complexes and 1,000 rental homes, bringing the total portfolio to just under 2,500 units. Through our leasing process, we afford the opportunity to those with negative background to find safe, affordable and quality housing. For more information, visit www.ashortinc.com.