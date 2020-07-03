All apartments in Dallas
2138 Custer Dr
2138 Custer Dr

2138 Custer Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2138 Custer Drive, Dallas, TX 75216
Cedar Crest

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
A spacious and move-in ready 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom home in Dallas is now available. This home features an open living area, large closets and easy access to major highways. Hurry homes this nice do not last long. Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializeddallas.com

https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=45MTeTEOEW&env=production

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

We provide full service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2138 Custer Dr have any available units?
2138 Custer Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 2138 Custer Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2138 Custer Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2138 Custer Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2138 Custer Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 2138 Custer Dr offer parking?
No, 2138 Custer Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2138 Custer Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2138 Custer Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2138 Custer Dr have a pool?
No, 2138 Custer Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2138 Custer Dr have accessible units?
No, 2138 Custer Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2138 Custer Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2138 Custer Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2138 Custer Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2138 Custer Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

