Last updated April 24 2019 at 10:13 PM

2132 Meadow Way Court

2132 Meadow Way Court · No Longer Available
Location

2132 Meadow Way Court, Dallas, TX 75228
Las Casas

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
microwave
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious East Dallas Rental with UPGRADED KITCHEN & FRESHLY PAINTED! This spacious 3 bed, 2.5 bath home is MOVE-IN READY! This special home has character & class! Beautifully remodeled kitchen with soft close cabinets, refrigerator and microwave included make this unit hard to pass up. The fabulous home has engineered hardwood floors in the living area and gorgeous tile throughout the kitchen and hallways. Sits in a quiet cul de sac. Dining room next to the kitchen makes it perfect for entertaining. Large walk-in closets in the master bath and bedrooms. 2 car garage. Prewired for security system. Pets welcome. 15 MINUTES AWAY FROM WHITE ROCK LAKE!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2132 Meadow Way Court have any available units?
2132 Meadow Way Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2132 Meadow Way Court have?
Some of 2132 Meadow Way Court's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2132 Meadow Way Court currently offering any rent specials?
2132 Meadow Way Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2132 Meadow Way Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 2132 Meadow Way Court is pet friendly.
Does 2132 Meadow Way Court offer parking?
Yes, 2132 Meadow Way Court offers parking.
Does 2132 Meadow Way Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2132 Meadow Way Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2132 Meadow Way Court have a pool?
No, 2132 Meadow Way Court does not have a pool.
Does 2132 Meadow Way Court have accessible units?
No, 2132 Meadow Way Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2132 Meadow Way Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2132 Meadow Way Court does not have units with dishwashers.

