2132 Meadow Way Court

Spacious East Dallas Rental with UPGRADED KITCHEN & FRESHLY PAINTED! This spacious 3 bed, 2.5 bath home is MOVE-IN READY! This special home has character & class! Beautifully remodeled kitchen with soft close cabinets, refrigerator and microwave included make this unit hard to pass up. The fabulous home has engineered hardwood floors in the living area and gorgeous tile throughout the kitchen and hallways. Sits in a quiet cul de sac. Dining room next to the kitchen makes it perfect for entertaining. Large walk-in closets in the master bath and bedrooms. 2 car garage. Prewired for security system. Pets welcome. 15 MINUTES AWAY FROM WHITE ROCK LAKE!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.