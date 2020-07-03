All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 2100 N Fitzhugh Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
2100 N Fitzhugh Avenue
Last updated April 29 2020 at 1:30 AM

2100 N Fitzhugh Avenue

2100 North Fitzhugh Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Henderson
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2100 North Fitzhugh Avenue, Dallas, TX 75204
Henderson

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
guest parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest parking
Chic & sleek Knox Henderson area condo offers open concept living space with plenty of natural light. The gated community located on Fitzhugh Ave features 3 levels of upscale living. The roomy kitchen opens to living area, with both bedrooms on the 3rd level. The stunning master suite is spacious and the master bath has a separate tub and shower, dual sinks and walk-in closet. Private patio, fenced yard (complete with turf!) and 2-car garage, with plenty of guest parking inside the gates + on the street. Incredible urban location, walk to shops and restaurants, minutes to all Dallas has to offer.
NOTE: 2 garage spots NOT suitable for large trucks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2100 N Fitzhugh Avenue have any available units?
2100 N Fitzhugh Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2100 N Fitzhugh Avenue have?
Some of 2100 N Fitzhugh Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2100 N Fitzhugh Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2100 N Fitzhugh Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2100 N Fitzhugh Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2100 N Fitzhugh Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 2100 N Fitzhugh Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2100 N Fitzhugh Avenue offers parking.
Does 2100 N Fitzhugh Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2100 N Fitzhugh Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2100 N Fitzhugh Avenue have a pool?
No, 2100 N Fitzhugh Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2100 N Fitzhugh Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2100 N Fitzhugh Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2100 N Fitzhugh Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2100 N Fitzhugh Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Find a Sublet
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alexan West Dallas
604 Fort Worth Ave
Dallas, TX 75208
Parkway Place
19002 Dallas Parkway
Dallas, TX 75287
Colonial Reserve at Medical District
2222 Medical District Dr
Dallas, TX 75235
Atera
4606 Cedar Springs Rd
Dallas, TX 75219
Cottonwood at Park Central
13323 Esperanza Rd
Dallas, TX 75240
Hampton Plaza at Kessler Park
1902 Tarrant Pl
Dallas, TX 75208
Hanover Midtown Park
8250 Meadow Rd
Dallas, TX 75231
Gables Mirabella
2600 Cole Ave
Dallas, TX 75201

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University