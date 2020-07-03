2100 N Fitzhugh Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage guest parking

Chic & sleek Knox Henderson area condo offers open concept living space with plenty of natural light. The gated community located on Fitzhugh Ave features 3 levels of upscale living. The roomy kitchen opens to living area, with both bedrooms on the 3rd level. The stunning master suite is spacious and the master bath has a separate tub and shower, dual sinks and walk-in closet. Private patio, fenced yard (complete with turf!) and 2-car garage, with plenty of guest parking inside the gates + on the street. Incredible urban location, walk to shops and restaurants, minutes to all Dallas has to offer.

NOTE: 2 garage spots NOT suitable for large trucks.