Beautifully Updated home in the heart of Dallas, walking distance to stores, restaurants and fun! This home has an over sized 2 car garage, huge park like yard and covered back patio. The interior has newly refinished hard wood floors, completely renovated kitchen with white cabinets and granite counter tops, and newly renovated bathrooms with ceramic tile. Don't miss out on this opportunity, Less than two miles from White Rock lake, a block from Bishop Lynch!