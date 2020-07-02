2017 Morris Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Don't miss out on the chance to lease this Amazing house near Trinity Grove and the Medical District. This is your opportunity to live in an up and coming area for a very low price, The home has an open floor plan, tons of natural light, and modern colors. Includes a new refrigerator, exterior cameras, and a security system. Large master suite with balcony and a big, walk-in closet. Garage, laundry room, and a fenced backyard. House is only 3 years old and was renovated this year. Upgrades include new luxury flooring throughout (no carpet!); fresh paint on walls, doors, and trim; updated bathrooms; new tile on balcony; new garage door; and, new water heater. Contact agent for application. Will go fast!