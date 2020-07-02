All apartments in Dallas
Last updated July 25 2019 at 3:59 AM

2017 Morris Street

2017 Morris Street · No Longer Available
Location

2017 Morris Street, Dallas, TX 75212

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Don't miss out on the chance to lease this Amazing house near Trinity Grove and the Medical District. This is your opportunity to live in an up and coming area for a very low price, The home has an open floor plan, tons of natural light, and modern colors. Includes a new refrigerator, exterior cameras, and a security system. Large master suite with balcony and a big, walk-in closet. Garage, laundry room, and a fenced backyard. House is only 3 years old and was renovated this year. Upgrades include new luxury flooring throughout (no carpet!); fresh paint on walls, doors, and trim; updated bathrooms; new tile on balcony; new garage door; and, new water heater. Contact agent for application. Will go fast!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2017 Morris Street have any available units?
2017 Morris Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2017 Morris Street have?
Some of 2017 Morris Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2017 Morris Street currently offering any rent specials?
2017 Morris Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2017 Morris Street pet-friendly?
No, 2017 Morris Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 2017 Morris Street offer parking?
Yes, 2017 Morris Street offers parking.
Does 2017 Morris Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2017 Morris Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2017 Morris Street have a pool?
No, 2017 Morris Street does not have a pool.
Does 2017 Morris Street have accessible units?
No, 2017 Morris Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2017 Morris Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2017 Morris Street has units with dishwashers.

