All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 2011 N Washington Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
2011 N Washington Ave
Last updated September 10 2019 at 3:39 AM

2011 N Washington Ave

2011 N Washington Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2011 N Washington Ave, Dallas, TX 75204

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
clubhouse
gym
game room
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Did you just hear that? The spooky voice that casually your haunts your home on Tuesdays is acting out again. This time it’s angry. It’s wondering why you haven’t moved out yet. Spooky ghost person isn’t going to do anything bad, because he’s just a ghost. But he is all like “why haven’t you moved into that beautiful new apartment down the road, it’s super nice”. And you kinda have to agree. You’ve been making some strong power moves in your life, yet you haven’t upgraded your living standards. Spooky ghost person is looking out for you. Why not come check out this super amazing Dallas apartment?

___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

Dishwasher

Disposal

Extra Storage

Hardwood Floors

Large Closets

Washer/Dryer

Breakfast Bar

Arched Foyers

Cedar Linen Closets

Roman Oval Bathtubs

Under-Cabinet Lighting

Stainless GE Appliances

Private Outdoor Storage

Unique Kitchen Light Fixtures

Spacious Walk-In Closet with Shoe Racks

Crown Molding In Living & Shoe Racks

Separate Showers & Bathtubs Enclosures

Bathtubs, Vanities & Showers

White Kitchen Cabinets with Stainless Hardware

One-Touch Gas Fireplaces with Travertine Mantles

___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

Clubhouse

BBQ/Picnic Area

Pool

Recycling

Paw Park

Limited Access Entry

Spectacular Downtown Views

Multi-Level Parking Garage with Remote Control Access

Convenient North Central Expressway (US 75), DART & Love Field

Cyber Lounge with Wi-Fi

Multi-Level Fitness Center Featuring Strength & Cardio Equipment

Easy Access to Uptown, West Village, Dallas Arts District & Victory Park

Resident Game Room

24/7 Package Locker System

24/7 Pressbox Dry Cleaning Locker System

-------------------------------------------------

Hello!

I’m Sagai Tystad with Taco Street Locating. I’m a magical apartment locating genie in a bottle. I was born and raised here in Dallas, and I’m obsessed with helping people fall in love with the city as much as I have. I have an entire process designed to take all the stress and annoyance out of finding new apartments. Plus, I’m free to work with! Message me on my website or phone so we can get this apartment hunting party started.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2011 N Washington Ave have any available units?
2011 N Washington Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2011 N Washington Ave have?
Some of 2011 N Washington Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2011 N Washington Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2011 N Washington Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2011 N Washington Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2011 N Washington Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 2011 N Washington Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2011 N Washington Ave offers parking.
Does 2011 N Washington Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2011 N Washington Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2011 N Washington Ave have a pool?
Yes, 2011 N Washington Ave has a pool.
Does 2011 N Washington Ave have accessible units?
Yes, 2011 N Washington Ave has accessible units.
Does 2011 N Washington Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2011 N Washington Ave has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

MODERN
5002 Junius Street
Dallas, TX 75214
Magnolia off Sylvan
707 Seale Street
Dallas, TX 75208
Eastbridge
5140 Willis Ave
Dallas, TX 75206
The Brooklyn at 9670
9670 Forest Ln
Dallas, TX 75243
Tivoli
18950 Lina St
Dallas, TX 75287
Jefferson West Love
2293 Hawes Avenue
Dallas, TX 75235
Rosemont of Oak Hollow
3015 E Ledbetter Dr
Dallas, TX 75216
Easton
2525 N Henderson Ave
Dallas, TX 75206

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University