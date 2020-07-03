2011 N Washington Ave

Amenities
Did you just hear that? The spooky voice that casually your haunts your home on Tuesdays is acting out again. This time it’s angry. It’s wondering why you haven’t moved out yet. Spooky ghost person isn’t going to do anything bad, because he’s just a ghost. But he is all like “why haven’t you moved into that beautiful new apartment down the road, it’s super nice”. And you kinda have to agree. You’ve been making some strong power moves in your life, yet you haven’t upgraded your living standards. Spooky ghost person is looking out for you. Why not come check out this super amazing Dallas apartment?
___________________________________________________________
Apartment Amenities
Dishwasher
Disposal
Extra Storage
Hardwood Floors
Large Closets
Washer/Dryer
Breakfast Bar
Arched Foyers
Cedar Linen Closets
Roman Oval Bathtubs
Under-Cabinet Lighting
Stainless GE Appliances
Private Outdoor Storage
Unique Kitchen Light Fixtures
Spacious Walk-In Closet with Shoe Racks
Crown Molding In Living & Shoe Racks
Separate Showers & Bathtubs Enclosures
Bathtubs, Vanities & Showers
White Kitchen Cabinets with Stainless Hardware
One-Touch Gas Fireplaces with Travertine Mantles
___________________________________________________________
Community Amenities
Clubhouse
BBQ/Picnic Area
Pool
Recycling
Paw Park
Limited Access Entry
Spectacular Downtown Views
Multi-Level Parking Garage with Remote Control Access
Convenient North Central Expressway (US 75), DART & Love Field
Cyber Lounge with Wi-Fi
Multi-Level Fitness Center Featuring Strength & Cardio Equipment
Easy Access to Uptown, West Village, Dallas Arts District & Victory Park
Resident Game Room
24/7 Package Locker System
24/7 Pressbox Dry Cleaning Locker System
-------------------------------------------------
Hello!
I’m Sagai Tystad with Taco Street Locating. I’m a magical apartment locating genie in a bottle. I was born and raised here in Dallas, and I’m obsessed with helping people fall in love with the city as much as I have. I have an entire process designed to take all the stress and annoyance out of finding new apartments. Plus, I’m free to work with! Message me on my website or phone so we can get this apartment hunting party started.