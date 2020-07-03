All apartments in Dallas
2010 Melbourne Avenue

2010 Melbourne Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2010 Melbourne Avenue, Dallas, TX 75224
Elmwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
dog park
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dog park
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Move to Oak Cliff's revitalized Elmwood neighborhood! Minutes from Bishop Arts, walking distance to the Dart, with its own small business district and a dog park (Elmwoof) coming soon! This fun and quirky neighborhood is right next to the Wynnewood Village redevelopment and has a strong and active community. Remodeled bathroom, updated kitchen with butcher block and quartz counters, programmable smart thermostat, fresh paint, and large backyard. Separate utility room with full size front loading washer and dryer included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2010 Melbourne Avenue have any available units?
2010 Melbourne Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2010 Melbourne Avenue have?
Some of 2010 Melbourne Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2010 Melbourne Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2010 Melbourne Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2010 Melbourne Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2010 Melbourne Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2010 Melbourne Avenue offer parking?
No, 2010 Melbourne Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2010 Melbourne Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2010 Melbourne Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2010 Melbourne Avenue have a pool?
No, 2010 Melbourne Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2010 Melbourne Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2010 Melbourne Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2010 Melbourne Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2010 Melbourne Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

