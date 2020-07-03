2010 Melbourne Avenue

Amenities

Move to Oak Cliff's revitalized Elmwood neighborhood! Minutes from Bishop Arts, walking distance to the Dart, with its own small business district and a dog park (Elmwoof) coming soon! This fun and quirky neighborhood is right next to the Wynnewood Village redevelopment and has a strong and active community. Remodeled bathroom, updated kitchen with butcher block and quartz counters, programmable smart thermostat, fresh paint, and large backyard. Separate utility room with full size front loading washer and dryer included.