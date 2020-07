Amenities

Adorable brick 2 bedroom 1 bath home with original hardwood floors, walking distance to Tyler Station, Wynnewood Shopping Center and even a dart station. Large living room with separate dining. Kitchen has been updated with new cabinets,granite counter tops and SS appliances. Bathroom has been updated as well. Nice yard with covered patio and 3 storage buildings. Conveniently located with easy access to freeways, Parks, shopping center, and schools. Full Size Washer - Dryer Area