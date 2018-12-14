All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 2007 S Ervay Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
2007 S Ervay Street
Last updated December 21 2019 at 1:32 PM

2007 S Ervay Street

2007 South Ervay Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Cedars
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2007 South Ervay Street, Dallas, TX 75215
Cedars

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
bbq/grill
courtyard
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
bbq/grill
These original warehouse lofts are perfect for artists, dreamers, and entrepreneurs. With the ability to both live and work out of these unique spaces, residents are provided with spacious floor plans and ample natural light. The apartments, built with energy-efficiency in mind, boast hardwood floors, original brick walls, washer and dryer connections, modern security systems, and more. The community offers covered and uncovered parking options, as well as a peaceful courtyard with a grill and seating areas.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2007 S Ervay Street have any available units?
2007 S Ervay Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2007 S Ervay Street have?
Some of 2007 S Ervay Street's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2007 S Ervay Street currently offering any rent specials?
2007 S Ervay Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2007 S Ervay Street pet-friendly?
No, 2007 S Ervay Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 2007 S Ervay Street offer parking?
Yes, 2007 S Ervay Street offers parking.
Does 2007 S Ervay Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2007 S Ervay Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2007 S Ervay Street have a pool?
No, 2007 S Ervay Street does not have a pool.
Does 2007 S Ervay Street have accessible units?
No, 2007 S Ervay Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2007 S Ervay Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2007 S Ervay Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ava
8303 Skillman St
Dallas, TX 75231
Live Oak Manor
5103 Live Oak Street
Dallas, TX 75206
Central Park
8325 Meadow Rd
Dallas, TX 75231
Verandah Bungalows
7204 Gaston Avenue
Dallas, TX 75214
The Ashton
2215 Cedar Springs Rd
Dallas, TX 75201
Lennox at West Village
3700 Cole Ave
Dallas, TX 75204
VV&M
5225 Verde Valley Ln
Dallas, TX 75254
Easton
2525 N Henderson Ave
Dallas, TX 75206

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University