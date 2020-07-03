2007 N Carroll Avenue

Amenities
This stunning unit is the perfect place to experience both extreme comfort and the luxury of upscale living. Custom-built with hardwood floors, high 16' ceilings, stainless kitchen,white-grey-tile bath, walking closet, long windows with lots of light, nest thermostat, motion sensors, one car parking garage with private access and a driveway. The property is accessed by a private driveway through a studio (coded door). Refrigerator, washer, dryer, Electricity, water and internet included. Centrally located: we are less than 5 minutes from the major highways in Dallas. Close to City Place Train station. Across from Uptown. All things shopping, food, art, attractions and business are all within minutes away!