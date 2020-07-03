All apartments in Dallas
2007 N Carroll Avenue
2007 N Carroll Avenue

2007 North Carroll Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2007 North Carroll Avenue, Dallas, TX 75204

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
This stunning unit is the perfect place to experience both extreme comfort and the luxury of upscale living. Custom-built with hardwood floors, high 16' ceilings, stainless kitchen,white-grey-tile bath, walking closet, long windows with lots of light, nest thermostat, motion sensors, one car parking garage with private access and a driveway. The property is accessed by a private driveway through a studio (coded door). Refrigerator, washer, dryer, Electricity, water and internet included. Centrally located: we are less than 5 minutes from the major highways in Dallas. Close to City Place Train station. Across from Uptown. All things shopping, food, art, attractions and business are all within minutes away!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2007 N Carroll Avenue have any available units?
2007 N Carroll Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2007 N Carroll Avenue have?
Some of 2007 N Carroll Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2007 N Carroll Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2007 N Carroll Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2007 N Carroll Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2007 N Carroll Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 2007 N Carroll Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2007 N Carroll Avenue offers parking.
Does 2007 N Carroll Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2007 N Carroll Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2007 N Carroll Avenue have a pool?
No, 2007 N Carroll Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2007 N Carroll Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2007 N Carroll Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2007 N Carroll Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2007 N Carroll Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

