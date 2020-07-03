2007 N Carroll Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garage stainless steel some paid utils microwave

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage internet access

This stunning unit is the perfect place to experience both extreme comfort and the luxury of upscale living. Custom-built with hardwood floors, high 16' ceilings, stainless kitchen,white-grey-tile bath, walking closet, long windows with lots of light, nest thermostat, motion sensors, one car parking garage with private access and a driveway. The property is accessed by a private driveway through a studio (coded door). Refrigerator, washer, dryer, Electricity, water and internet included. Centrally located: we are less than 5 minutes from the major highways in Dallas. Close to City Place Train station. Across from Uptown. All things shopping, food, art, attractions and business are all within minutes away!