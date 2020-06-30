2007 McMillan Avenue

Amenities

[NEW BUILD] Ready for move-in! Soft Modern New Build in the heart of East Village. Open and smart floorplan features 11' ceilings down and natural light throughout. Walking distance to entertainment and dining on both Henderson and Lower Greenville. A short drive from downtown with easy access to 75. The craftsmanship and attention to detail show through every feature of this home. The kitchen is the center point with custom Modern LIFEN Kitchen cabinetry and a waterfall quartz bar that looks into the living and dining. There are two covered patios and the large lot has plenty of room for a pool. What are you waiting for? See Matterport linked via Virtual Tour!