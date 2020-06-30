All apartments in Dallas
2007 McMillan Avenue

2007 Mcmillan Ave · No Longer Available
Location

2007 Mcmillan Ave, Dallas, TX 75206
Lowest Greenville

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
pool
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
new construction
[NEW BUILD] Ready for move-in! Soft Modern New Build in the heart of East Village. Open and smart floorplan features 11' ceilings down and natural light throughout. Walking distance to entertainment and dining on both Henderson and Lower Greenville. A short drive from downtown with easy access to 75. The craftsmanship and attention to detail show through every feature of this home. The kitchen is the center point with custom Modern LIFEN Kitchen cabinetry and a waterfall quartz bar that looks into the living and dining. There are two covered patios and the large lot has plenty of room for a pool. What are you waiting for? See Matterport linked via Virtual Tour!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2007 McMillan Avenue have any available units?
2007 McMillan Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2007 McMillan Avenue have?
Some of 2007 McMillan Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2007 McMillan Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2007 McMillan Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2007 McMillan Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2007 McMillan Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 2007 McMillan Avenue offer parking?
No, 2007 McMillan Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2007 McMillan Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2007 McMillan Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2007 McMillan Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 2007 McMillan Avenue has a pool.
Does 2007 McMillan Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2007 McMillan Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2007 McMillan Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2007 McMillan Avenue has units with dishwashers.

