1966 Mcbroom Street

Amenities
Only steps from Trinity Groves this one is a must see! Fully renovated two bedroom, 1 bath bungalow with designer touches throughout. No detail has been left untouched. Stainless steel energy efficient appliances, engineered hardwood flooring, designer granite counter tops in the kitchen and bath, custom closet organizers, and an in unit washer and dryer. And they did not forget about the exterior either. Horizontal wood beam fencing with remote gated drive access for off street parking and privacy, and covered patio for shade and entertaining.