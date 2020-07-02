1966 Mcbroom Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Only steps from Trinity Groves this one is a must see! Fully renovated two bedroom, 1 bath bungalow with designer touches throughout. No detail has been left untouched. Stainless steel energy efficient appliances, engineered hardwood flooring, designer granite counter tops in the kitchen and bath, custom closet organizers, and an in unit washer and dryer. And they did not forget about the exterior either. Horizontal wood beam fencing with remote gated drive access for off street parking and privacy, and covered patio for shade and entertaining.