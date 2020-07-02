All apartments in Dallas
1966 Mcbroom Street
1966 Mcbroom Street

1966 Mc Broom Street · No Longer Available
Location

1966 Mc Broom Street, Dallas, TX 75212

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Only steps from Trinity Groves this one is a must see! Fully renovated two bedroom, 1 bath bungalow with designer touches throughout. No detail has been left untouched. Stainless steel energy efficient appliances, engineered hardwood flooring, designer granite counter tops in the kitchen and bath, custom closet organizers, and an in unit washer and dryer. And they did not forget about the exterior either. Horizontal wood beam fencing with remote gated drive access for off street parking and privacy, and covered patio for shade and entertaining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1966 Mcbroom Street have any available units?
1966 Mcbroom Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1966 Mcbroom Street have?
Some of 1966 Mcbroom Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1966 Mcbroom Street currently offering any rent specials?
1966 Mcbroom Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1966 Mcbroom Street pet-friendly?
No, 1966 Mcbroom Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 1966 Mcbroom Street offer parking?
Yes, 1966 Mcbroom Street offers parking.
Does 1966 Mcbroom Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1966 Mcbroom Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1966 Mcbroom Street have a pool?
No, 1966 Mcbroom Street does not have a pool.
Does 1966 Mcbroom Street have accessible units?
No, 1966 Mcbroom Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1966 Mcbroom Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1966 Mcbroom Street does not have units with dishwashers.

