One Month FREE rent! Never lived in beautiful modern townhouse. Smart home. Beautiful view of downtown Dallas from your 400 sq ft roof patio. Relax or entertain in this versatile space. Walking distance to restaurants and shops on Fitzhugh, Belmont, Henderson and more. Gorgeous kitchen with custom glass backsplash. Two bedrooms on the 3rd floor with laundry between. Two car garage rear enters at first floor.