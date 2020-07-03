1952 Kessler Heights Ln

Amenities

Beautiful 3-Story Single Family Home - Amazing 3 story single family home located near Stevens Park Golf Club and the Twelve Hills Natural Preserve. Just minutes away from the dynamic Bishop Arts, Downtown and Uptown Dallas restaurants and entertainment. This home features 3 generously sized bedrooms and bathrooms. Very open floor plan, abundant natural light, beautiful engineer wood floors, spacious kitchen, quartz countertops, SS appliances. Decorative lightning, flat screen wiring, refrigerator, washer and dryer included. Very attractive outdoor space with designed landscape. Easy access to main highways. Pets allowed on a case by case basis.



