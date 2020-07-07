All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 1944 Sampsell Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
1944 Sampsell Drive
Last updated March 14 2020 at 12:36 PM

1944 Sampsell Drive

1944 Sampsell Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1944 Sampsell Street, Dallas, TX 75051

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
dog park
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
MOVE-IN SPECIAL - $250 OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT with lease signed by 2-15!!
Beautiful home boasts 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms available for lease in the sought-after community of Grand Prairie! Upgraded throughout with wood-like flooring, ceramic tile and newly painted walls! Kitchen has stainless steel electric range & oven, vent hood and dishwasher with a ton of counter space and window over the sink! Bedrooms are cozy with nice sized closets! The fenced backyard is a nice size and features a dog run along the side of the home! With shopping, dining and entertainment nearby and in the Grand Prairie ISD, this is your next home!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,700, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,700, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1944 Sampsell Drive have any available units?
1944 Sampsell Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1944 Sampsell Drive have?
Some of 1944 Sampsell Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1944 Sampsell Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1944 Sampsell Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1944 Sampsell Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1944 Sampsell Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1944 Sampsell Drive offer parking?
No, 1944 Sampsell Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1944 Sampsell Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1944 Sampsell Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1944 Sampsell Drive have a pool?
No, 1944 Sampsell Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1944 Sampsell Drive have accessible units?
No, 1944 Sampsell Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1944 Sampsell Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1944 Sampsell Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Standard
5920 E University Blvd
Dallas, TX 75206
Century Lake Highlands
6808 Skillman St
Dallas, TX 75231
Verandah Flats
7130 Gaston Ave
Dallas, TX 75214
Arrive West End
800 Ross Ave
Dallas, TX 75202
The Callie
8025 Forest Ln
Dallas, TX 75243
Jefferson West Love
2293 Hawes Avenue
Dallas, TX 75235
1900 Pacific
1900 Pacific Ave
Dallas, TX 75201
Village Upper East Side
8705 Southwestern Blvd
Dallas, TX 75206

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University