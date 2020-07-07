1944 Sampsell Drive

Amenities
MOVE-IN SPECIAL - $250 OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT with lease signed by 2-15!!
Beautiful home boasts 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms available for lease in the sought-after community of Grand Prairie! Upgraded throughout with wood-like flooring, ceramic tile and newly painted walls! Kitchen has stainless steel electric range & oven, vent hood and dishwasher with a ton of counter space and window over the sink! Bedrooms are cozy with nice sized closets! The fenced backyard is a nice size and features a dog run along the side of the home! With shopping, dining and entertainment nearby and in the Grand Prairie ISD, this is your next home!
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,700, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,700, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.