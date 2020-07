Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors oven range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Remodeled about 2 years ago. Everything is new like new plumbing, new electrical, new HVAC, new windows, hardwood floor, fixtures, granite countertop etc. Pets must be approved by owner. Quick walk to Bishop Arts, 6 minutes to Methodist Hospital, 4 miles to downtown Dallas. Features stove, fridge, dishwasher, central a c, heat& full sized washer&dryer connections. App fee $50 per adult. Agent to verify schools, taxes, sq. ft., etc. Use TAR app form.