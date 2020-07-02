All apartments in Dallas
1919 Summit Avenue

1919 Summit Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1919 Summit Avenue, Dallas, TX 75206
Lowest Greenville West

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
Impeccably designed, modern townhome w gated, secure entrance in the highly sought after Lower Greenville neighborhood. 2 beds, 3 full baths, plus office & fenced-in backyard w grass! Addtl 3rd floor flex space could also be used as an office, playroom or workout room. 2 balconies - one on 2nd floor & off master suite. Custom herringbone slate tile throughout 1st floor. Largest garage of surrounding floorplans - 24 ft deep X 19 ft wide. JennAir fridge included. Surround sound speakers in living room. Commercial grade Bertazzoni Italia 5-burner gas range and oven. Jacuzzi, sep shower, dual sinks in master bath. Walk to Trader Joe's, Truck Yard, HG Supply Co, Sprouts, and more! Also listed for sale for $500,000

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1919 Summit Avenue have any available units?
1919 Summit Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1919 Summit Avenue have?
Some of 1919 Summit Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1919 Summit Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1919 Summit Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1919 Summit Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1919 Summit Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 1919 Summit Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1919 Summit Avenue offers parking.
Does 1919 Summit Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1919 Summit Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1919 Summit Avenue have a pool?
No, 1919 Summit Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1919 Summit Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1919 Summit Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1919 Summit Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1919 Summit Avenue has units with dishwashers.

