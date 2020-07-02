1919 Summit Avenue

Amenities

Impeccably designed, modern townhome w gated, secure entrance in the highly sought after Lower Greenville neighborhood. 2 beds, 3 full baths, plus office & fenced-in backyard w grass! Addtl 3rd floor flex space could also be used as an office, playroom or workout room. 2 balconies - one on 2nd floor & off master suite. Custom herringbone slate tile throughout 1st floor. Largest garage of surrounding floorplans - 24 ft deep X 19 ft wide. JennAir fridge included. Surround sound speakers in living room. Commercial grade Bertazzoni Italia 5-burner gas range and oven. Jacuzzi, sep shower, dual sinks in master bath. Walk to Trader Joe's, Truck Yard, HG Supply Co, Sprouts, and more! Also listed for sale for $500,000