All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 1919 Elm Shadows Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
1919 Elm Shadows Drive
Last updated May 1 2019 at 1:44 AM

1919 Elm Shadows Drive

1919 Elm Shadows Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1919 Elm Shadows Drive, Dallas, TX 75232
Wolf Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
game room
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Located in quiet established Dallas Community of Wolf Creek this rare 4 bedroom, 3 bath home features 3 living areas one integrated with the formal dining room near the entry foyer, another with beautiful stone fireplace and vaulted beams, the other a large basement living area which can be converted into a game room. Spacious bedrooms with walk in closets and built ins for extra storage. Galley kitchen with appliances and fridge hookup, covered patio overlooks landscaped backyard and driveway leading to 2 car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1919 Elm Shadows Drive have any available units?
1919 Elm Shadows Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1919 Elm Shadows Drive have?
Some of 1919 Elm Shadows Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1919 Elm Shadows Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1919 Elm Shadows Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1919 Elm Shadows Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1919 Elm Shadows Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 1919 Elm Shadows Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1919 Elm Shadows Drive offers parking.
Does 1919 Elm Shadows Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1919 Elm Shadows Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1919 Elm Shadows Drive have a pool?
No, 1919 Elm Shadows Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1919 Elm Shadows Drive have accessible units?
No, 1919 Elm Shadows Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1919 Elm Shadows Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1919 Elm Shadows Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arrive on University
5750 E University Blvd
Dallas, TX 75206
Shelby 2707
2707 Shelby Avenue
Dallas, TX 75219
Camden Belmont
2500 Bennett Ave
Dallas, TX 75206
Ascent Victory Park
2588 N Houston St
Dallas, TX 75219
Alexan Henderson
1945 Bennet Ave
Dallas, TX 75206
Berkshire Auburn
5515 Arapaho Rd
Dallas, TX 75248
Alexan Lower Greenville
5619 Belmont Ave
Dallas, TX 75206
The Fitz
1500 North Fitzhugh Avenue
Dallas, TX 75206

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University