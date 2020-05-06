1919 Elm Shadows Drive

Amenities

Located in quiet established Dallas Community of Wolf Creek this rare 4 bedroom, 3 bath home features 3 living areas one integrated with the formal dining room near the entry foyer, another with beautiful stone fireplace and vaulted beams, the other a large basement living area which can be converted into a game room. Spacious bedrooms with walk in closets and built ins for extra storage. Galley kitchen with appliances and fridge hookup, covered patio overlooks landscaped backyard and driveway leading to 2 car garage.