1918 Ashby Street

Large Rooftop Terrace and a Fenced Backyard Area!! Completed in 2018, townhouse style condo, end unit featuring over 1900sqft with hardwood flooring, no carpet!! Tile in bathrooms and utility. 2nd floor features a large open concept with kitchen, living, dining. The breathtaking kitchen features SS appliances, quartz counters, stylish backsplash, gas cooktop vented out, and plenty of natural light. Large master bedroom has walk in closet and bathroom has dual sinks and large walk in shower. Tankless water heater. 2 car garage. Fenced backyard area and rooftop terrace offer outdoor entertaining options. FRIDGE, WASHER, DRYER INCLUDED. Minutes to Uptown, Deep Ellum, Downtown, LA Fitness, shopping.