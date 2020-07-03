All apartments in Dallas
1918 Ashby Street
Last updated December 23 2019 at 1:24 PM

1918 Ashby Street

1918 Ashby Street · No Longer Available
Location

1918 Ashby Street, Dallas, TX 75204

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
Large Rooftop Terrace and a Fenced Backyard Area!! Completed in 2018, townhouse style condo, end unit featuring over 1900sqft with hardwood flooring, no carpet!! Tile in bathrooms and utility. 2nd floor features a large open concept with kitchen, living, dining. The breathtaking kitchen features SS appliances, quartz counters, stylish backsplash, gas cooktop vented out, and plenty of natural light. Large master bedroom has walk in closet and bathroom has dual sinks and large walk in shower. Tankless water heater. 2 car garage. Fenced backyard area and rooftop terrace offer outdoor entertaining options. FRIDGE, WASHER, DRYER INCLUDED. Minutes to Uptown, Deep Ellum, Downtown, LA Fitness, shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1918 Ashby Street have any available units?
1918 Ashby Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1918 Ashby Street have?
Some of 1918 Ashby Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1918 Ashby Street currently offering any rent specials?
1918 Ashby Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1918 Ashby Street pet-friendly?
No, 1918 Ashby Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 1918 Ashby Street offer parking?
Yes, 1918 Ashby Street offers parking.
Does 1918 Ashby Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1918 Ashby Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1918 Ashby Street have a pool?
No, 1918 Ashby Street does not have a pool.
Does 1918 Ashby Street have accessible units?
No, 1918 Ashby Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1918 Ashby Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1918 Ashby Street has units with dishwashers.

