Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

19148 Preston Road

19148 State Hwy 289 · No Longer Available
Location

19148 State Hwy 289, Dallas, TX 75252

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
conference room
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
pool
garage
internet access
key fob access
2b/2b MARQUIS AT PRESTON
Located near major restaurants, fast food chains, grocery stores, and major retail stores, many within walking distance. This condo is a few minutes away from the Tollway and George Bush Turnpike, with access to great Plano schools. This is a premium package unit with hardwood floors, granite countertops, and new light and sink fixtures, refrigerator included - tenant provides washer/dryer, and a single car attached garage. A North Dallas condominium community in the center of luxury living. The Marquis at Preston Park is a condominium community on 8 acres with hundreds of trees and beautiful courtyards. The community is near Willow Bend Mall, Stonebriar Mall, George Bush Tollway, North Dallas Tollway, Plano Schools, and Fine Dining. Onsite management office Mon-Fri. SECURITY: Controlled Access gates, Toll Tag System, State of the art surveillance cameras for 24hr monitoring, Key fob entry gates. CLUBHOUSE: newly renovated, large sitting area, conference room, kitchenette. POOL: lap size with resort style fountain. FITNESS CENTER: two fitness centers fully equipped, flat screen tvs, 24hr climate-controlled facility. INTERNET: property equipped with Fiber Optics cable, occupant signs up for service.

$45 app fee/applicant, one year lease, hold deposit will secure
Owner-managed property
Non-smoking, no pets
$100 water deposit; owner pays trash & sewer
$2000 lease deposit
Available immediately

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19148 Preston Road have any available units?
19148 Preston Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 19148 Preston Road have?
Some of 19148 Preston Road's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19148 Preston Road currently offering any rent specials?
19148 Preston Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19148 Preston Road pet-friendly?
No, 19148 Preston Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 19148 Preston Road offer parking?
Yes, 19148 Preston Road offers parking.
Does 19148 Preston Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19148 Preston Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19148 Preston Road have a pool?
Yes, 19148 Preston Road has a pool.
Does 19148 Preston Road have accessible units?
No, 19148 Preston Road does not have accessible units.
Does 19148 Preston Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 19148 Preston Road does not have units with dishwashers.

