19148 Preston Road

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities conference room clubhouse courtyard gym pool garage internet access key fob access

2b/2b MARQUIS AT PRESTON

Located near major restaurants, fast food chains, grocery stores, and major retail stores, many within walking distance. This condo is a few minutes away from the Tollway and George Bush Turnpike, with access to great Plano schools. This is a premium package unit with hardwood floors, granite countertops, and new light and sink fixtures, refrigerator included - tenant provides washer/dryer, and a single car attached garage. A North Dallas condominium community in the center of luxury living. The Marquis at Preston Park is a condominium community on 8 acres with hundreds of trees and beautiful courtyards. The community is near Willow Bend Mall, Stonebriar Mall, George Bush Tollway, North Dallas Tollway, Plano Schools, and Fine Dining. Onsite management office Mon-Fri. SECURITY: Controlled Access gates, Toll Tag System, State of the art surveillance cameras for 24hr monitoring, Key fob entry gates. CLUBHOUSE: newly renovated, large sitting area, conference room, kitchenette. POOL: lap size with resort style fountain. FITNESS CENTER: two fitness centers fully equipped, flat screen tvs, 24hr climate-controlled facility. INTERNET: property equipped with Fiber Optics cable, occupant signs up for service.



$45 app fee/applicant, one year lease, hold deposit will secure

Owner-managed property

Non-smoking, no pets

$100 water deposit; owner pays trash & sewer

$2000 lease deposit

Available immediately