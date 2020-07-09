1908 Malone Cliff

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Rare property for sale in exclusive and stylish community. 1908 Malone is a contemporary design located within walking distance to Sylvan Thirty local market, a two minute Uber ride to Bishop Arts, and a seven-minute drive to Downtown. This open concept, two-story home boasts tall, lofty ceilings, large picture sliding doors, and a sizable balcony off the living room. Upgrades include top of the line Whirlpool refrigerator, Thermador appliances, granite and marble counters, and a grand master closet. Everything needed for easy entertaining is here. Redesign your life and space for 2020 with this extraordinary property.