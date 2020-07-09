All apartments in Dallas
Last updated May 8 2020 at 1:10 AM

1908 Malone Cliff

1908 Malone Cliff View · No Longer Available
Location

1908 Malone Cliff View, Dallas, TX 75208
Fort Worth Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Rare property for sale in exclusive and stylish community. 1908 Malone is a contemporary design located within walking distance to Sylvan Thirty local market, a two minute Uber ride to Bishop Arts, and a seven-minute drive to Downtown. This open concept, two-story home boasts tall, lofty ceilings, large picture sliding doors, and a sizable balcony off the living room. Upgrades include top of the line Whirlpool refrigerator, Thermador appliances, granite and marble counters, and a grand master closet. Everything needed for easy entertaining is here. Redesign your life and space for 2020 with this extraordinary property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1908 Malone Cliff have any available units?
1908 Malone Cliff doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1908 Malone Cliff have?
Some of 1908 Malone Cliff's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1908 Malone Cliff currently offering any rent specials?
1908 Malone Cliff is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1908 Malone Cliff pet-friendly?
No, 1908 Malone Cliff is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 1908 Malone Cliff offer parking?
Yes, 1908 Malone Cliff offers parking.
Does 1908 Malone Cliff have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1908 Malone Cliff does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1908 Malone Cliff have a pool?
Yes, 1908 Malone Cliff has a pool.
Does 1908 Malone Cliff have accessible units?
No, 1908 Malone Cliff does not have accessible units.
Does 1908 Malone Cliff have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1908 Malone Cliff has units with dishwashers.

