Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
1902 Moser Avenue
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:00 AM

1902 Moser Avenue

1902 Moser Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1902 Moser Avenue, Dallas, TX 75206
Henderson

Amenities

dishwasher
new construction
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Introducing Moser Homes. Now leasing the luxury of a townhome without giving up the service and convenience of a professionally managed property. Moser Townhomes have been designed to address and solve the live-ability issues that most others ignore and that apartments just cannot offer. This includes the convenience of your own secure garage and a private yard; all with no maintenance required by the tenant. Be part of one of the most exciting neighborhoods in Dallas when you lease a Moser Home in the Knox-Henderson neighborhood. Just minutes from Uptown Dallas and with a Close proximity to SMU, 75, 35, Victory Park and Greenville Avenue.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1902 Moser Avenue have any available units?
1902 Moser Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1902 Moser Avenue have?
Some of 1902 Moser Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1902 Moser Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1902 Moser Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1902 Moser Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1902 Moser Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 1902 Moser Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1902 Moser Avenue offers parking.
Does 1902 Moser Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1902 Moser Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1902 Moser Avenue have a pool?
No, 1902 Moser Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1902 Moser Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1902 Moser Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1902 Moser Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1902 Moser Avenue has units with dishwashers.

