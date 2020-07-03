1902 Caddo Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This prime location puts you minutes away from all the Dallas hot spots. Modern town home offering 2 beds, 2 full baths & 1 half bath. 1st level: large entrance, access to 2 car attached garage. 2nd level includes the living room overlooking the modern kitchen with custom cabinetry, quartz counter tops, large island & stainless steel appliances. 3rd floor features a master suite with walk-in closet, guest bedroom with private bath & the utility closet. 4th level includes roof top deck with amazing views of skyline. Owner will include the SS refrigerator, washer & dryer and garage & alarm is controlled by app. Check out the online floor plan & link to the property video.