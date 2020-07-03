All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 1902 Caddo Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
1902 Caddo Street
Last updated March 30 2020 at 6:46 AM

1902 Caddo Street

1902 Caddo St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Roseland
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1902 Caddo St, Dallas, TX 75204
Roseland

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This prime location puts you minutes away from all the Dallas hot spots. Modern town home offering 2 beds, 2 full baths & 1 half bath. 1st level: large entrance, access to 2 car attached garage. 2nd level includes the living room overlooking the modern kitchen with custom cabinetry, quartz counter tops, large island & stainless steel appliances. 3rd floor features a master suite with walk-in closet, guest bedroom with private bath & the utility closet. 4th level includes roof top deck with amazing views of skyline. Owner will include the SS refrigerator, washer & dryer and garage & alarm is controlled by app. Check out the online floor plan & link to the property video.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1902 Caddo Street have any available units?
1902 Caddo Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1902 Caddo Street have?
Some of 1902 Caddo Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1902 Caddo Street currently offering any rent specials?
1902 Caddo Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1902 Caddo Street pet-friendly?
No, 1902 Caddo Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 1902 Caddo Street offer parking?
Yes, 1902 Caddo Street offers parking.
Does 1902 Caddo Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1902 Caddo Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1902 Caddo Street have a pool?
No, 1902 Caddo Street does not have a pool.
Does 1902 Caddo Street have accessible units?
No, 1902 Caddo Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1902 Caddo Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1902 Caddo Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Advenir at Frankford Springs
3702 Frankford Rd
Dallas, TX 75287
Regal Crossing
7575 Chaucer Pl
Dallas, TX 75237
The Saxony Apartments
14601 Montfort Dr
Dallas, TX 75254
Strata
5050 Capitol Ave
Dallas, TX 75206
The Sophia
3136 Hudnall St
Dallas, TX 75235
The Hudson
4805 Mckinney Avenue
Dallas, TX 75205
City North
7373 Valley View Ln
Dallas, TX 75240
ELEVEN10 AT FARMERS MARKET
1110 S Cesar Chavez Blvd
Dallas, TX 75201

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University