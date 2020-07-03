18647 Gibbons Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Freshly updated with complete interior & exterior paint, new light fixtures, and new flooring in the light and bright Kitchen, stunning slate look stone tile flooring throughout 'great room' family room & second living area. Elegant Formal Dining Room could also serve as a formal living room or study. Kitchen gleams with granite counter tops and travertine backsplash. Charming tree shaded patio. Built in shelving and cabinets in the third bedroom that would make a great work space. Master has beautiful updated shower Stone fireplace, 2-car garage, attic storage! Owner is a licensed agent. Listing agent is related to the owner. Pets are on a case by case basis.