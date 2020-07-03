All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 18647 Gibbons Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
18647 Gibbons Drive
Last updated November 5 2019 at 1:19 AM

18647 Gibbons Drive

18647 Gibbons Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

18647 Gibbons Drive, Dallas, TX 75287

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Freshly updated with complete interior & exterior paint, new light fixtures, and new flooring in the light and bright Kitchen, stunning slate look stone tile flooring throughout 'great room' family room & second living area. Elegant Formal Dining Room could also serve as a formal living room or study. Kitchen gleams with granite counter tops and travertine backsplash. Charming tree shaded patio. Built in shelving and cabinets in the third bedroom that would make a great work space. Master has beautiful updated shower Stone fireplace, 2-car garage, attic storage! Owner is a licensed agent. Listing agent is related to the owner. Pets are on a case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18647 Gibbons Drive have any available units?
18647 Gibbons Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 18647 Gibbons Drive have?
Some of 18647 Gibbons Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18647 Gibbons Drive currently offering any rent specials?
18647 Gibbons Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18647 Gibbons Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 18647 Gibbons Drive is pet friendly.
Does 18647 Gibbons Drive offer parking?
Yes, 18647 Gibbons Drive offers parking.
Does 18647 Gibbons Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18647 Gibbons Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18647 Gibbons Drive have a pool?
No, 18647 Gibbons Drive does not have a pool.
Does 18647 Gibbons Drive have accessible units?
No, 18647 Gibbons Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 18647 Gibbons Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18647 Gibbons Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Belmont
2500 Bennett Ave
Dallas, TX 75206
The Venue At Greenville
5759 Pineland Dr
Dallas, TX 75231
Preston Pointe
14041 Preston Rd
Dallas, TX 75254
Verandah Bungalows
7204 Gaston Avenue
Dallas, TX 75214
One Oak Grove
3411 Oak Grove Ave
Dallas, TX 75204
The Versailles
4900 Pear Ridge Dr
Dallas, TX 75287
The Pavilions
9001 Markville Dr
Dallas, TX 75243
Highland Road Village
2704 S Cockrell Hill Rd
Dallas, TX 75211

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University