18637 Tall Oak Drive

Amenities
Upscale home for lease feeding to Plano ISD, close to the Tollway and George Bush. The spacious living room features hardwood flooring, fireplace, built-ins, and flat screen TV mount. The formal dining room also has hardwood flooring, a chandelier, and gorgeous windows. The large, updated kitchen features a stainless steel dishwasher, gas range and fridge. Plenty of cabinets, ample counter space, ceramic tile floors, and a convenient breakfast area round out this part of the house. Two bedrooms (one could work as a study) and an updated full bathroom are off the entry way. The master bedroom and bathroom (with high-end updates) are split from the others and feature great views to the backyard. Two car garage!