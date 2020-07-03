All apartments in Dallas
18637 Tall Oak Drive
Last updated June 1 2019 at 9:47 AM

18637 Tall Oak Drive

18637 Tall Oak Drive · No Longer Available
Location

18637 Tall Oak Drive, Dallas, TX 75287

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Upscale home for lease feeding to Plano ISD, close to the Tollway and George Bush. The spacious living room features hardwood flooring, fireplace, built-ins, and flat screen TV mount. The formal dining room also has hardwood flooring, a chandelier, and gorgeous windows. The large, updated kitchen features a stainless steel dishwasher, gas range and fridge. Plenty of cabinets, ample counter space, ceramic tile floors, and a convenient breakfast area round out this part of the house. Two bedrooms (one could work as a study) and an updated full bathroom are off the entry way. The master bedroom and bathroom (with high-end updates) are split from the others and feature great views to the backyard. Two car garage!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18637 Tall Oak Drive have any available units?
18637 Tall Oak Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 18637 Tall Oak Drive have?
Some of 18637 Tall Oak Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18637 Tall Oak Drive currently offering any rent specials?
18637 Tall Oak Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18637 Tall Oak Drive pet-friendly?
No, 18637 Tall Oak Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 18637 Tall Oak Drive offer parking?
Yes, 18637 Tall Oak Drive offers parking.
Does 18637 Tall Oak Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18637 Tall Oak Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18637 Tall Oak Drive have a pool?
No, 18637 Tall Oak Drive does not have a pool.
Does 18637 Tall Oak Drive have accessible units?
No, 18637 Tall Oak Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 18637 Tall Oak Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18637 Tall Oak Drive has units with dishwashers.

