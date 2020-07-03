18637 Tall Oak Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Upscale home for lease feeding to Plano ISD, close to the Tollway and George Bush. The spacious living room features hardwood flooring, fireplace, built-ins, and flat screen TV mount. The formal dining room also has hardwood flooring, a chandelier, and gorgeous windows. The large, updated kitchen features a stainless steel dishwasher, gas range and fridge. Plenty of cabinets, ample counter space, ceramic tile floors, and a convenient breakfast area round out this part of the house. Two bedrooms (one could work as a study) and an updated full bathroom are off the entry way. The master bedroom and bathroom (with high-end updates) are split from the others and feature great views to the backyard. Two car garage!