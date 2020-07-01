All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 18403 Park Grove Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
18403 Park Grove Lane
Last updated July 30 2019 at 2:53 AM

18403 Park Grove Lane

18403 Park Grove Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

18403 Park Grove Lane, Dallas, TX 75287

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Wonderful 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths Tudor style home, with pool & spa. The house is located at sought after COUNTRY BROOK, overlooking the beautiful lake, zoned to PlanoISD! Master and second bedroom with 2.5 bath are downstairs along with formal living & dining, family room, small office and kitchen with breakfast area. The game room and 2 additional bedrooms with a jack & Gill bath are located upstairs. The house has lots of natural light and beautiful views of the lake! Entertain your family and friends in the gorgeous pool and spa that includes a diving board and a slide and enjoy the balcony overlooking the pool. Lease includes appliances and some furniture.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18403 Park Grove Lane have any available units?
18403 Park Grove Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 18403 Park Grove Lane have?
Some of 18403 Park Grove Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18403 Park Grove Lane currently offering any rent specials?
18403 Park Grove Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18403 Park Grove Lane pet-friendly?
No, 18403 Park Grove Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 18403 Park Grove Lane offer parking?
Yes, 18403 Park Grove Lane offers parking.
Does 18403 Park Grove Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18403 Park Grove Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18403 Park Grove Lane have a pool?
Yes, 18403 Park Grove Lane has a pool.
Does 18403 Park Grove Lane have accessible units?
No, 18403 Park Grove Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 18403 Park Grove Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18403 Park Grove Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Move Cross Country
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Wilson Building
1623 Main St
Dallas, TX 75201
St James
2820 McKinnon St
Dallas, TX 75201
AMLI Design District
1400 Hi Line Dr
Dallas, TX 75207
Magnolia on Matilda
1965 Matilda St
Dallas, TX 75206
The Brownstones Townhome Apartments
13907 Montfort Dr
Dallas, TX 75240
AMLI Fountain Place
1800 North Field Street
Dallas, TX 75202
Grand Seasons
6069 Beltline Rd
Dallas, TX 75254
Glen at Highpoint
9050 Markville Dr
Dallas, TX 75243

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University