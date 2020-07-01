18403 Park Grove Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking pool garage hot tub

Wonderful 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths Tudor style home, with pool & spa. The house is located at sought after COUNTRY BROOK, overlooking the beautiful lake, zoned to PlanoISD! Master and second bedroom with 2.5 bath are downstairs along with formal living & dining, family room, small office and kitchen with breakfast area. The game room and 2 additional bedrooms with a jack & Gill bath are located upstairs. The house has lots of natural light and beautiful views of the lake! Entertain your family and friends in the gorgeous pool and spa that includes a diving board and a slide and enjoy the balcony overlooking the pool. Lease includes appliances and some furniture.