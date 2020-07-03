All apartments in Dallas
Last updated December 6 2019 at 9:27 PM

1840 Prairie View Drive

1840 Prairie View Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1840 Prairie View Drive, Dallas, TX 75235

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
oven
Wonderful traditional 4 bedroom, 2 bath,Huge master bedroom with walkout patio and nice backyard walking distance to Clements UT southwestern Hospital in neighborhood of Arlington Parks where life is simple & neighbors care about each other.Amazingly updated home with attention to every detail.Lovely upgraded flooring throughout, kitchen upgraded with stainless steel appliances and quartz counters.Both baths tastefully upgraded. Other updates include designer paints and fixtures. Separate washer and dryer utility room.Too many updates to list.Must see! Located within walking distance to medical district and close to major roads,shopping,restaurants,Love Field, and Downtown.Washer,Dryer and Refrigerator included

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1840 Prairie View Drive have any available units?
1840 Prairie View Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1840 Prairie View Drive have?
Some of 1840 Prairie View Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1840 Prairie View Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1840 Prairie View Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1840 Prairie View Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1840 Prairie View Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 1840 Prairie View Drive offer parking?
No, 1840 Prairie View Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1840 Prairie View Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1840 Prairie View Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1840 Prairie View Drive have a pool?
No, 1840 Prairie View Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1840 Prairie View Drive have accessible units?
No, 1840 Prairie View Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1840 Prairie View Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1840 Prairie View Drive has units with dishwashers.

