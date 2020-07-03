1840 Prairie View Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Wonderful traditional 4 bedroom, 2 bath,Huge master bedroom with walkout patio and nice backyard walking distance to Clements UT southwestern Hospital in neighborhood of Arlington Parks where life is simple & neighbors care about each other.Amazingly updated home with attention to every detail.Lovely upgraded flooring throughout, kitchen upgraded with stainless steel appliances and quartz counters.Both baths tastefully upgraded. Other updates include designer paints and fixtures. Separate washer and dryer utility room.Too many updates to list.Must see! Located within walking distance to medical district and close to major roads,shopping,restaurants,Love Field, and Downtown.Washer,Dryer and Refrigerator included