18290 Royal Pike Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony game room internet access furnished

This is a brand new one story lake front house (2017) furnished with new furniture. It features master bedroom, two secondary bedrooms, game room, dining area, living room, open kitchen, master bathroom, second bath room and covered patio. It has lake view in master bedroom, covered patio and back yard which is iron-fenced. All areas are furnished. Hotel style linens, towels and supplies are provided for all bedrooms and bathrooms. Kitchen appliances, cookwares, dinnerware, silverware, glasses and more are provided. Washer, dryer and detergent in laundry room. Two vacuum cleaners, two hair dryers, iron and iron board are provided. Complimentary coffee and tea. Two cable TVs with Chromecast in living room and master bedroom. WIFI is available. Short commute to Hwy. 99 and I-10. Close to Katy Mills Mall, Typhoon Water Park, Walmart and dining. No flooding in Harvey.