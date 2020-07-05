All apartments in Dallas
Last updated January 9 2020 at 9:43 PM

1827 Wonderlight Lane

1827 Wonderlight Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1827 Wonderlight Lane, Dallas, TX 75228
Las Casas

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
dog park
parking
garage
Gorgeous Mid-Century custom home on a cul de sac. Downstairs Master Suite. Open Plan Living connects all the social spaces of your new home. Tons of updates! Hardwood floors in living room and kitchen. Updated kitchen features glass mosaic backsplash, updated cabinets, updated fixtures, Granite counters, Large island with bar for seating, SS appliances, double ovens, 5 burner gas cooktop. Updated Fireplace and mantle. Downstairs Master Suite includes Dual walk-in closets. 4 bedrooms and a bathroom upstairs. Large Gated Carport. Dog run-on side. Garage partially converted to living space, and remaining space could accommodate storage or small vehicles. Currently being used as a workshop. AC replaced 2018.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1827 Wonderlight Lane have any available units?
1827 Wonderlight Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1827 Wonderlight Lane have?
Some of 1827 Wonderlight Lane's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1827 Wonderlight Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1827 Wonderlight Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1827 Wonderlight Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1827 Wonderlight Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1827 Wonderlight Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1827 Wonderlight Lane offers parking.
Does 1827 Wonderlight Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1827 Wonderlight Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1827 Wonderlight Lane have a pool?
No, 1827 Wonderlight Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1827 Wonderlight Lane have accessible units?
No, 1827 Wonderlight Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1827 Wonderlight Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1827 Wonderlight Lane has units with dishwashers.

