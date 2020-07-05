1827 Wonderlight Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport dog park parking garage

Gorgeous Mid-Century custom home on a cul de sac. Downstairs Master Suite. Open Plan Living connects all the social spaces of your new home. Tons of updates! Hardwood floors in living room and kitchen. Updated kitchen features glass mosaic backsplash, updated cabinets, updated fixtures, Granite counters, Large island with bar for seating, SS appliances, double ovens, 5 burner gas cooktop. Updated Fireplace and mantle. Downstairs Master Suite includes Dual walk-in closets. 4 bedrooms and a bathroom upstairs. Large Gated Carport. Dog run-on side. Garage partially converted to living space, and remaining space could accommodate storage or small vehicles. Currently being used as a workshop. AC replaced 2018.