All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 17831 Farley Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
17831 Farley Trail
Last updated February 14 2020 at 6:00 AM

17831 Farley Trail

17831 Farley Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

17831 Farley Trail, Dallas, TX 75287

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Half Duplex unit for lease featuring split 2 bedroom floorplan with a private bathroom suite for each room! Spacious living room, decently sized kitchen with updated granite countertops, washer dryer and fridge included, with plenty of parking available in the back alley 2 car driveway with additional sidewalk parking in front. Fully fenced backyard is ideal for pets which allowed on case by case basis. Awesome duplex neighbors, tier one mom-n-pop property management with lighting quick response time, great proximity to PGBT and I-35, minutes from major work hubs in Addison, Frisco, and Plano, and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17831 Farley Trail have any available units?
17831 Farley Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 17831 Farley Trail have?
Some of 17831 Farley Trail's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17831 Farley Trail currently offering any rent specials?
17831 Farley Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17831 Farley Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 17831 Farley Trail is pet friendly.
Does 17831 Farley Trail offer parking?
Yes, 17831 Farley Trail offers parking.
Does 17831 Farley Trail have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17831 Farley Trail offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17831 Farley Trail have a pool?
No, 17831 Farley Trail does not have a pool.
Does 17831 Farley Trail have accessible units?
No, 17831 Farley Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 17831 Farley Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 17831 Farley Trail does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

400 North Ervay
400 N Ervay St
Dallas, TX 75201
The Merc
1800 Main St
Dallas, TX 75201
Hunter's Hill
18081 Midway Rd
Dallas, TX 75287
Lakewood Flats
7425 La Vista Dr
Dallas, TX 75214
Foxglove
9450 Royal Ln
Dallas, TX 75243
Reserves at White Rock
9215 Garland Rd
Dallas, TX 75218
Echo
3083 Herschel Ave
Dallas, TX 75219
Vantage Point Apartments
10700 Woodmeadow Pkwy
Dallas, TX 75228

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University