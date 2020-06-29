All apartments in Dallas
Last updated September 24 2019 at 3:04 AM

17812 Hillcrest Road

17812 Hillcrest Road · No Longer Available
Location

17812 Hillcrest Road, Dallas, TX 75252
Highlands of McKamy

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
*** Just Reduced!***
Located in a prime location giving the Tenet the best of Dallas with Plano ISD! This homes offers a private split floor plan with a secluded Master located off the back living area. Master bath got a new tub insert 2019! Two secondary bedrooms also have privacy from the front living room giving everyone their own retreat. The hall bath is spacious with a linen closet and located in the center of the house for easy access. This house was built with a incredible wood burning fireplace that was designed for purpose and aesthetics as it will heat the majority if the home with ease. This home was renovated including carpet (2019) and ready for the new Tenet! Contact agent to apply online

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17812 Hillcrest Road have any available units?
17812 Hillcrest Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 17812 Hillcrest Road have?
Some of 17812 Hillcrest Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17812 Hillcrest Road currently offering any rent specials?
17812 Hillcrest Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17812 Hillcrest Road pet-friendly?
No, 17812 Hillcrest Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 17812 Hillcrest Road offer parking?
Yes, 17812 Hillcrest Road offers parking.
Does 17812 Hillcrest Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17812 Hillcrest Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17812 Hillcrest Road have a pool?
No, 17812 Hillcrest Road does not have a pool.
Does 17812 Hillcrest Road have accessible units?
No, 17812 Hillcrest Road does not have accessible units.
Does 17812 Hillcrest Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17812 Hillcrest Road has units with dishwashers.

