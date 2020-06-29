17812 Hillcrest Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Located in a prime location giving the Tenet the best of Dallas with Plano ISD! This homes offers a private split floor plan with a secluded Master located off the back living area. Master bath got a new tub insert 2019! Two secondary bedrooms also have privacy from the front living room giving everyone their own retreat. The hall bath is spacious with a linen closet and located in the center of the house for easy access. This house was built with a incredible wood burning fireplace that was designed for purpose and aesthetics as it will heat the majority if the home with ease. This home was renovated including carpet (2019) and ready for the new Tenet! Contact agent to apply online