Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace

***INSTRUCTIONS AND REQUIRED FORMS IN THE MEDIA SECTION OF MLS LISTING. Only provided forms will be accepted at time of application*** WOOD FLOORS, MASTER ON FIRST FLOOR. TWO BEDROOMS AND GAMEROOM UP.LARGE MASTER HAS DOUBLE VANITIES, WALK IN SHOWER, GARDEN TUB AND LINEN CLOSET. PRIVATE BACK YARD ON BEAUTIFUL CREEK LOT, SPRINKLER SYSTEM. PETS ON A CASE BY CASE BASIS.NO SMOKING.