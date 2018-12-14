All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 17570 Sequoia Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
17570 Sequoia Drive
Last updated March 3 2020 at 8:28 AM

17570 Sequoia Drive

17570 Sequoia Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

17570 Sequoia Dr, Dallas, TX 75252

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Beautiful Traditional Hm , 4 Beds , 2.5 baths. Total 5 Rms .Covered Patio, Study Rm , Game Rm , 2 Living , 2 Dining & Great Viewing The Park in The Master Planned Community of University Place. This Home Features 20' Ceiling High , a Spacious Gourmet Kitchen with a Large Island, Granite Counters & a Butler Pantry. Some Tiles & Carpet Through out & Bonus Rm on 2rd Floor. All Beds are Upstairs & Great for Having Easy Access to Children's Rooms. Master Bed includes a Huge walk-in Closet and Master Bath Features 2 Sinks & a Walk-in Shower. Huge Garage Storage & Large Indoor Closet. It's 1 min. to Access PGBT & 3 mins to HW 75. It's Walking to UTD & University of Texas A&M Agriculture . It's Vacant & Ready Move In .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17570 Sequoia Drive have any available units?
17570 Sequoia Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 17570 Sequoia Drive have?
Some of 17570 Sequoia Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17570 Sequoia Drive currently offering any rent specials?
17570 Sequoia Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17570 Sequoia Drive pet-friendly?
No, 17570 Sequoia Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 17570 Sequoia Drive offer parking?
Yes, 17570 Sequoia Drive offers parking.
Does 17570 Sequoia Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17570 Sequoia Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17570 Sequoia Drive have a pool?
No, 17570 Sequoia Drive does not have a pool.
Does 17570 Sequoia Drive have accessible units?
No, 17570 Sequoia Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 17570 Sequoia Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17570 Sequoia Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Urban House
1409 N Zang Blvd
Dallas, TX 75203
Gables Katy Trail
2821 Carlisle St
Dallas, TX 75204
555 Ross
1777 N Record St
Dallas, TX 75202
Regal Crossing
7575 Chaucer Pl
Dallas, TX 75237
Crest at Park Central
7929 Churchill Way
Dallas, TX 75251
RALEIGH
1001 Grigsby Avenue
Dallas, TX 75204
San Mateo Forest Apartments
7110 San Mateo Blvd
Dallas, TX 75223
The 23
2370 Victory Ave
Dallas, TX 75219

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University