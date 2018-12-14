17570 Sequoia Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage new construction

Beautiful Traditional Hm , 4 Beds , 2.5 baths. Total 5 Rms .Covered Patio, Study Rm , Game Rm , 2 Living , 2 Dining & Great Viewing The Park in The Master Planned Community of University Place. This Home Features 20' Ceiling High , a Spacious Gourmet Kitchen with a Large Island, Granite Counters & a Butler Pantry. Some Tiles & Carpet Through out & Bonus Rm on 2rd Floor. All Beds are Upstairs & Great for Having Easy Access to Children's Rooms. Master Bed includes a Huge walk-in Closet and Master Bath Features 2 Sinks & a Walk-in Shower. Huge Garage Storage & Large Indoor Closet. It's 1 min. to Access PGBT & 3 mins to HW 75. It's Walking to UTD & University of Texas A&M Agriculture . It's Vacant & Ready Move In .