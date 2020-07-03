17558 Sequoia Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool garage new construction

Beautiful brand new Beazer Home. 2-story home features 4 beds with two down, 3 baths, dining room, loft, covered porch and covered side patio and a 2-car garage. The home includes upgraded stainless steel appliances, large quartz counter top island, cabinetry sliders, hardwood floors, upgraded master bath, spacious walk-in master closet, and many more. The great room has large windows to bring in plenty of natural light. This property is a short walk to the new amenity center featuring a huge pool, park, playground, and clubhouse. All lawn and landscape maintenance included. Convenient location to shopping, dining. Easy access to Hwy 190 (George Bush), Hwy 75 and Dallas North Tollway. Near UTD.