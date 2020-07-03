All apartments in Dallas
Dallas, TX
17558 Sequoia Drive
Last updated December 11 2019 at 8:12 AM

17558 Sequoia Drive

17558 Sequoia Dr · No Longer Available
Location

17558 Sequoia Dr, Dallas, TX 75252

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
new construction
Beautiful brand new Beazer Home. 2-story home features 4 beds with two down, 3 baths, dining room, loft, covered porch and covered side patio and a 2-car garage. The home includes upgraded stainless steel appliances, large quartz counter top island, cabinetry sliders, hardwood floors, upgraded master bath, spacious walk-in master closet, and many more. The great room has large windows to bring in plenty of natural light. This property is a short walk to the new amenity center featuring a huge pool, park, playground, and clubhouse. All lawn and landscape maintenance included. Convenient location to shopping, dining. Easy access to Hwy 190 (George Bush), Hwy 75 and Dallas North Tollway. Near UTD.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17558 Sequoia Drive have any available units?
17558 Sequoia Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 17558 Sequoia Drive have?
Some of 17558 Sequoia Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17558 Sequoia Drive currently offering any rent specials?
17558 Sequoia Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17558 Sequoia Drive pet-friendly?
No, 17558 Sequoia Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 17558 Sequoia Drive offer parking?
Yes, 17558 Sequoia Drive offers parking.
Does 17558 Sequoia Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17558 Sequoia Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17558 Sequoia Drive have a pool?
Yes, 17558 Sequoia Drive has a pool.
Does 17558 Sequoia Drive have accessible units?
No, 17558 Sequoia Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 17558 Sequoia Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17558 Sequoia Drive has units with dishwashers.

