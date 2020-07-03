All apartments in Dallas
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

17482 Preston Road

17482 State Hwy 289 · No Longer Available
Location

17482 State Hwy 289, Dallas, TX 75252

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
walk in closets
24hr gym
pool
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
24hr gym
parking
pool
hot tub
internet access
media room
Beautiful 2BR,2BA condo on the 2nd floor (no one above). Prime Location blocks from 635 & N Dallas Tollway. 13 miles North of Downtown. Close to The Galleria, Restaurants, Theaters, Spa, Fitness & Grocery (Whole foods, Trader Joes, and Tom Thumb). Village on the Parkway is blocks away offering retail outlets, dining, a movie theater, a spa & 24 hour fitness center.

Relaxing patio overlooking the water:) Split bedrooms w/seperate entries. Downstairs bedroom has a queen bed, flat screen tv and 2 closets. Upstairs bedroom is an open loft area with queen bed, tv, huge walk-in closet, desk, and exercise bike. Theres also a community pool with hot tub. One covered reserved parking space.

This is a great rental for business or leisure travelers, couples, or a family needing an all-inclusive furnished place in between housing. Great alternative to extended stay hotel. Fully stocked kitchen, washer/dryer in unit, wi-fi,cable, smart tvs. Conveniently stocked with everything you need.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17482 Preston Road have any available units?
17482 Preston Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 17482 Preston Road have?
Some of 17482 Preston Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17482 Preston Road currently offering any rent specials?
17482 Preston Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17482 Preston Road pet-friendly?
No, 17482 Preston Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 17482 Preston Road offer parking?
Yes, 17482 Preston Road offers parking.
Does 17482 Preston Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17482 Preston Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17482 Preston Road have a pool?
Yes, 17482 Preston Road has a pool.
Does 17482 Preston Road have accessible units?
No, 17482 Preston Road does not have accessible units.
Does 17482 Preston Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 17482 Preston Road does not have units with dishwashers.

