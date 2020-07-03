17482 Preston Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony parking walk in closets 24hr gym pool

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities 24hr gym parking pool hot tub internet access media room

Beautiful 2BR,2BA condo on the 2nd floor (no one above). Prime Location blocks from 635 & N Dallas Tollway. 13 miles North of Downtown. Close to The Galleria, Restaurants, Theaters, Spa, Fitness & Grocery (Whole foods, Trader Joes, and Tom Thumb). Village on the Parkway is blocks away offering retail outlets, dining, a movie theater, a spa & 24 hour fitness center.



Relaxing patio overlooking the water:) Split bedrooms w/seperate entries. Downstairs bedroom has a queen bed, flat screen tv and 2 closets. Upstairs bedroom is an open loft area with queen bed, tv, huge walk-in closet, desk, and exercise bike. Theres also a community pool with hot tub. One covered reserved parking space.



This is a great rental for business or leisure travelers, couples, or a family needing an all-inclusive furnished place in between housing. Great alternative to extended stay hotel. Fully stocked kitchen, washer/dryer in unit, wi-fi,cable, smart tvs. Conveniently stocked with everything you need.