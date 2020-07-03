17482 Preston Road

Amenities
Beautiful 2BR,2BA condo on the 2nd floor (no one above). Prime Location blocks from 635 & N Dallas Tollway. 13 miles North of Downtown. Close to The Galleria, Restaurants, Theaters, Spa, Fitness & Grocery (Whole foods, Trader Joes, and Tom Thumb). Village on the Parkway is blocks away offering retail outlets, dining, a movie theater, a spa & 24 hour fitness center.
Relaxing patio overlooking the water:) Split bedrooms w/seperate entries. Downstairs bedroom has a queen bed, flat screen tv and 2 closets. Upstairs bedroom is an open loft area with queen bed, tv, huge walk-in closet, desk, and exercise bike. Theres also a community pool with hot tub. One covered reserved parking space.
This is a great rental for business or leisure travelers, couples, or a family needing an all-inclusive furnished place in between housing. Great alternative to extended stay hotel. Fully stocked kitchen, washer/dryer in unit, wi-fi,cable, smart tvs. Conveniently stocked with everything you need.