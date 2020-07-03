All apartments in Dallas
17335 Remington Park Place
Last updated June 3 2019 at 1:51 AM

17335 Remington Park Place

17335 Remington Park Place · No Longer Available
Location

17335 Remington Park Place, Dallas, TX 75252

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Lovely Two Bedroom, Two and Half Bathroom, 2 car Garage Townhome is sought after Remington Park, with amazing Far North Dallas location. Downstairs features updated kitchen with granite countertops and atrium window. Wood burning fireplace in downstairs living area. Upstairs boasts two oversized bedrooms each with private bathroom and walk in closets. Master bedroom has a nook that works perfectly for a home office or upstairs living retreat. HOA dues paid be landlord include water, trash, and front yard maintenance. Community Pool. A wonderful place to call home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17335 Remington Park Place have any available units?
17335 Remington Park Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 17335 Remington Park Place have?
Some of 17335 Remington Park Place's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17335 Remington Park Place currently offering any rent specials?
17335 Remington Park Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17335 Remington Park Place pet-friendly?
No, 17335 Remington Park Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 17335 Remington Park Place offer parking?
Yes, 17335 Remington Park Place offers parking.
Does 17335 Remington Park Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17335 Remington Park Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17335 Remington Park Place have a pool?
Yes, 17335 Remington Park Place has a pool.
Does 17335 Remington Park Place have accessible units?
No, 17335 Remington Park Place does not have accessible units.
Does 17335 Remington Park Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17335 Remington Park Place has units with dishwashers.

